SAN FRANCISCO — Revinate this week released the results of its global survey about pandemic travel. Revinate surveyed 10,477 people in 10 countries from May 7-20, 2020 to identify recent travelers and understand the impact of COVID-19 on travel plans.

According to the results, COVID-19 significantly impacted travel plans—40.4 percent of global travelers reported canceling a trip and another 27.2 percent reported postponing travel due to COVID-19.

“It is clear that travel will be different than it was before the pandemic,” said Kelly Robb, vice president of marketing at growth at Revinate. “Given health and safety concerns, trust is going to be critical for travelers, which is great news for hoteliers. Our survey results reveal that 68.4 percent of travelers looking to book a hotel feel more comfortable doing so at one they’ve stayed at before.”

The survey results indicate that travel will rebound: 62.4 percent of travelers have an idea of when they’ll be looking to book their next trip; 33.4 percent expect to book within the next six months; 50.1 percent expect to book within the next 12 months; and 7.4 percent don’t expect to travel at all. Overall, 72.7 percent of travelers saying that they expect to travel within the next year.

The survey responses back up travel experts’ predictions that when people begin to travel again, it will be closer to home: 70.1 percent expect to first travel domestically versus abroad. More specifically, 49.1 percent of travelers expect to travel first within their country, while 21 percent expect to travel even closer to home within their home state or province.

