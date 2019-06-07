Supply Line: Nine Mattress, Linen, and Bedding Products for Hotels

9 Going Green

In line with the company’s commitment to the green movement, CKI Solutions has expanded into the mattress removal and recycling business under the brand. This means that 90 percent of mattress and box spring components can now be recycled at one of its certified recycling facilities.

This edition of Supply Line originally appeared in the May 2019 issue of LODGING. To be featured in Supply Line, please email Don Serfass.