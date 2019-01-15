PARSIPPANY, N.J.—Super 8 by Wyndham today announced the donation of more than $42,000 to military and veteran non-profit Fisher House Foundation, following the sale of its hotel-centric concept car ROADM8, which first made its debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show.

Inspired by major room renovations at Super 8 hotels across the United States and Canada and built by industry-leading fabricators, the vehicle, which was sold via online public auction, is the latest in a series of initiatives by the economy hotel brand to show its support for those who serve.

“Super 8 believes in the importance of honoring our service members and their families,” said Mike Mueller, brand leader and senior vice president for Super 8 by Wyndham. “Whether its unique initiatives like ROADM8 that provide crucial financial support to key veteran-focused partners like Fisher House Foundation or hotel-specific perks like our 15 percent off discount and reserved parking for veterans, for years our goal has been simple: find meaningful ways to give back and say thank you to those who have given so much for all of us.”

Fisher House Foundation provides a no cost, “home away from home” for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. Through their Fisher House homes and programs, such as Hotels for Heroes and Hero Miles, they’ve saved military and veterans’ families an estimated $400 million in out of pocket costs for lodging and transportation.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Super 8 for their generosity and continued support of our mission,” said Ken Fisher, chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation. “Each year, thousands of military and veterans’ families take sanctuary at Fisher Houses around the world, keeping them close to loved ones at a time when it matters most. That wouldn’t be possible without donations like this. Thank you to Super 8 and all those who placed bids.”

Created from the base of a 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4×4, ROADM8 is the first concept car from a hotel brand and was designed to evoke the colors, finishes, and local black and white art of Super 8’s newly renovated rooms. It features amenities like an on-demand coffee maker, a built-in mini-fridge, tablet entertainment, USB charging, and WiFi, among others.