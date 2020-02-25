PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Super 8 by Wyndham, in collaboration with NYC sleep expert Dr. Janet Kennedy, Ph.D., today announced the return of its #JourneySafe campaign, which seeks to raise awareness and educate the public around the dangers of drowsy driving. The highly prevalent yet starkly underreported issue is linked to more than 100,000 crashes annually with 1,550 fatalities and 40,000 injuries in the United States each year, according to the National Safety Council.

In support of the campaign, Super 8 is offering up to 15 percent off the Best Available Rate on a future stay to anyone who pledges to #JourneySafe on its campaign website. The brand is also encouraging travelers to become advocates by sharing the dangers of drowsy driving with friends, family, and loved ones via a host of downloadable resources including posters, infographics, talk points, and more.

“As travelers’ companion on the road, Super 8 takes pride in always being there for road warriors who are ready to pull over and get some much-needed sleep,” said Mike Mueller, Super 8 by Wyndham brand president. “Drowsy driving is completely preventable and it’s our hope that, through this campaign, we’ll help not only raise awareness but encourage drivers to take action as soon as they notice the signs.”

Anchored by a PSA-style video where iconic dashboard accessories—like a hula girl and bobbing dog—come to life to alert drivers of the warning signs of drowsy driving, #JourneySafe sends a wakeup call ahead of National Sleep Awareness Month in March and Daylight Saving Time on March 8, when many people across the country will lose an hour of sleep. The video is part of a broader digital campaign spanning email, web, display, mobile, and social.

Added Dr. Janet Kennedy, “Sleep is critically important not only for your personal health and wellness but for the safety of those around you. We have all likely been drowsy drivers at some point, and tried the classic caffeine, sugar, and music to stay awake on the road—but those don’t work. Only sleep can truly overcome drowsiness.”