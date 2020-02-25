NANTUCKET, Mass. — Life House, a lifestyle hotel brand with properties in Miami, this week announced its newest hotel: Life House, Nantucket in Massachusetts. The hotel will be the brand’s first to open in the Northeast.

Nearly 200 years of hospitality have unfolded within the shingled walls at Life House, Nantucket, dating back to the 1830s when Captain Robert Calder built the Coastal Federal-style mansion as his personal abode between whaling expeditions. In 1870, Calder opened his doors to travelers, which inspired the hotel’s design narrative of a nonchalant innkeeper’s humble abode. Similar to all Life House properties, Life House, Nantucket will honor this history and the surrounding locale to further refine the aesthetic of the hotel and create a locally-rooted experience for guests. The House also reflects the Island’s native botany with raffia writing desks and botanical walk-in shower details.

“We’re excited to expand to Nantucket with Life House, Nantucket and look forward to honoring the history of the island with our thoughtful approach to design,” said Rami Zeidan, founder and CEO of Life House. “We believe that understanding the history of a building and respecting the locale during our creative design process is what allows us to provide hotel guests and the community with authentic, locally-rooted experiences at all Life House properties.”

Life House’s in-house team designed each of the 14 rooms at the Nantucket property to be light, airy, and individually styled with local art, vintage artifacts, and textures. Rooms will include king, queen, or full-size mattresses. All rooms will feature Life House’s standard amenities, including Diptyque scents, Le Labo bath products, Marshall speakers, and Revival luxury linens. Rooms start at $339.

Upon arrival, guests will be treated to chilled wine or herbal tea. The property includes a 300-square-foot living room and kitchen with seating and a 675-square-foot garden lounge with daybeds. A communal minibar in the kitchen will also offer a curated selection of healthy food and beverage options for guests during their stay. This grab-and-go offering will enable guests to take what they need for a day at the beach or for a day exploring Nantucket. The hotel will use Life House’s proprietary technology for a modern check-in experience via an in-lobby kiosk. Prior to arrival, guests can also download Life House’s mobile app to check in and get a digital room key. The app includes a social network for guests who opt-in so that they can connect, meet, and organize activities together.

The announcement of Life House, Nantucket follows the brand’s most recent launch of Terras, a tropically overgrown rooftop bar and restaurant with 360-degree views of the Miami skyline, at Life House, Little Havana. The brand will also launch Life House, Lower Highlands in Denver and Life House, Ocean Drive in Miami in early spring, and has several additional projects in new markets underway.

