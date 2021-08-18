Suncadia Resort Added to CoralTree Hospitality Management Portfolio

DENVER—CoralTree Hospitality, an independent hospitality management company, added Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum, Washington to its portfolio. Located 80 miles east of Seattle, the year-round resort community is situated amidst a 6,000 acre landscaped with more than 40 miles of hiking and biking trails, two golf courses, a spa, an inn, the Lodge, residential vacation rental accommodations, real estate, and more. CoralTree has been the asset manager of the resort and now will manage Suncadia as a franchise under the Destination by Hyatt brand.

“Suncadia has always been a part of our family,” said Tom Luersen, president of CoralTree. “Our parent company Lowe has been involved since its inception in the early 2000s. We are excited to continue our affiliation with Hyatt through the franchise of the Destination brand for the resort and grow our involvement to now oversee all management of the award-winning destination. Suncadia has transformed the Cle Elum area over the last 20 years and we are looking forward to ushering the resort into its next chapter.”

Suncadia offers several lodging options including The Inn at Suncadia, The Lodge at Suncadia, and a collection of custom residential vacation rentals. The 18-room Inn at Suncadia is a lodge in a mountain setting with views of the Prospector Golf Course. The Inn offers rooms with gas fireplaces, soaking tubs, plush down comforters, and outdoor balconies with chairs to enjoy the views of the Cascade Mountains.

The Lodge at Suncadia has 254 suites and penthouses with guestrooms, studios, as well as one and two-bedroom units. Most units include kitchens, soaking tubs, private balconies, gas fireplaces, and more. The Lodge captures the spirit of the surrounding area with mountain furnishing inspired by nature and the region’s local history. The Lodge offers three food and beverage outlets including the casual Coal House Caffe for grab-and-go options, Fifty 6° Lounge for cocktails and casual bites, and Portals Restaurant, open for three meals a day offering meals crafted with local inspiration and seasonal ingredients.

Adjacent to The Lodge are the Trailhead Condominiums with 22 one or two-bedroom units. The Trailhead Condominiums are just one part of the larger home rental program at Suncadia that features more than 100 units.

Suncadia offers 45,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor gathering spaces for groups, meetings, social gatherings, and weddings. The Lodge’s ballroom, meeting rooms, and breakout rooms encompass 15,000 square feet with full-service capabilities. The resort also offers 30,000 square feet of outdoor spaces that range from the Village Amphitheater to the Nelson Farm Barnyard.

In addition to the lodging offerings, CoralTree will manage the resort’s amenities including two golf courses, seven dining options, Glade Springs Spa, a swim and fitness club, and more. Suncadia offers 36 holes of golf on two courses and the par-3 Rope Rider Golf Park. The Prospector Golf Course, designed by Arnold Palmer Course Design Company, is adjacent to The Inn and is a 7,100-yard mountain course with fairways and medium-sized greens. Jacobsen Hardy Golf Course Design created Rope Rider, which is a 7,300-yard course built along the site of Roslyn Mines No. 9 and Tipple Hill 120-foot coal tailings rise.

The Glade Springs Spa is a spa facility with 12 treatment rooms, four hot mineral baths, two dry saunas, three treatment decks, and private women’s quarters with a hot tub.

With the 2.2 million acres Wenatchee Washington National Forest at its doorstep, the resort offers a list of year-round activities that range from hiking and biking on trails in the summertime to cross country skiing, snowing, and other Nordic pursuits in the winter. Community parks can be found throughout the resort along with two swimming pools and a fitness center.