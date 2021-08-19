GERMANTOWN, Tennesee—McNeill Hotel Company announced the opening of its newly developed Courtyard by Marriott in Manhattan, Kansas. It is the 27th property in the company’s portfolio and its first in Kansas. Tyler Stevens is the new hotel’s general manager. McNeill CEO Phillip H. McNeill, Jr. made the announcement.

The 127-room Courtyard by Marriott Manhattan features an innovative lobby space as well as Courtyard’s latest contemporary room design, which offers hybrid zones for working, sleeping, relaxing, and getting ready, as well as mobile check-in and digital key. Amenities include a fitness center; guest laundry; 1,100 square feet of meeting space; the Bistro and Bistro Bar featuring American style cuisine, Starbucks drinks and an array of cocktails, beer, and wine; and a terrace with outdoor fire pit and seating area.

In the heart of Aggieville and just a short walk to Kansas State University, dining and shopping, the Courtyard Manhattan is also convenient to Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Bramlage Coliseum, Flint Hills Discovery Center and Fort Riley.

“We have a valued partnership with the Marriott brand, and we are pleased to announce the Grand Opening of this ground-up new build for our growing hotel portfolio, which extends our capabilities in property development and our geographic footprint,” said McNeill CEO Phillip H. McNeill, Jr.

President and COO Mark Ricketts states “Manhattan, Kansas is an outstanding community with strong demographics and employment base. The new property features multiple demand drivers, as it serves the local convention and university market, as well as leisure tourists.”

McNeill Hotel Company now owns or manages 27 Hilton, Marriott and Hyatt select service and extended stay properties across the Southeast, the Midwest, and Mountain West States, with several additional properties in the acquisition and development pipeline. Twenty-three of these properties are located in University Towns.