Henersonvile, Tenn.—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year results in the three key performance metrics during the week of September 29 through October 5, 2019, according to data from STR.

In comparison with the week of September 30, 2018, through October 6, 2018, the industry recorded the following:

• Occupancy: -3.9 percent to 68.1 percent

• Average daily rate (ADR): -3.8 percent to $129.21

• Revenue per available room (RevPAR): -7.5 percent to $88.00

STR analysts attribute significant performance decreases in many markets to the Rosh Hashanah calendar shift. Travel and conference schedules during the comparable time period last year were not affected by the Jewish holidays.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Atlanta, Georgia, registered the largest jump in RevPAR (+8.5 percent to $87.58), driven by the largest lift in ADR (+7.6 percent to $122.49).

Houston, Texas, experienced the highest rise in occupancy (+1.6 percent to 63.5 percent).

Chicago, Illinois, saw the steepest declines in ADR (-14.8 percent to $152.35) and RevPAR (-23.1 percent to $108.28).

Boston, Massachusetts, reported the second-steepest decline in RevPAR (-22.3 percent to $168.38), due primarily to the largest decrease in occupancy (-13.9 percent to 78.5 percent).

Miami/Hialeah, Florida, saw the second-largest drop in occupancy (-11.3% to 61.2%) and the third-largest decrease in RevPAR (-20.8 percent to $88.92).

Overall, 22 of the Top 25 markets registered a RevPAR decline.

