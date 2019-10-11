Everett, Wash. – Hotel Indigo Seattle Everett Waterfront is now open as the first completed private development of the 65-acre Waterfront Place project in the heart of Fisherman’s Harbor on Port Gardner Bay. The hotel is part of the Port of Everett’s transformation of the waterfront, and it is positioned to be a gathering place for both locals and visitors.

An InterContinental Hotels Group property managed and operated by Seattle-based Columbia Hospitality, the modern hotel is Everett’s newest full-service boutique hotel and features amenities such as a locally inspired restaurant with a seafood-forward concept, a large indoor saline swimming pool, nearly 8,000 square feet of indoor meeting and event space, over 5,000 square feet of outdoor event space, and is close to a wide variety of outdoor recreational activities.

Hotel Indigo also features flexible event spaces that can be customized for various occasions, including receptions or meetings in the Grand Ballroom or outdoors. One featured space is the hardscape outdoor courtyard overlooking the water, for summer weddings and private gatherings.

Advertisement

The hotel’s 119 of 142 guestrooms feature water views, and the design is inspired by an understated nautical theme. Other amenities, such as pet-friendly accommodations, a fitness facility and The Marketplace, and a grab-and-go retail shop selling fresh sandwiches, salads, sundries, and local goods are available to guests.

Jetty Bar & Grille, the hotel’s on-site restaurant, serves Pacific Northwest coastal cuisine and is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and happy hour. The menu showcases ingredients sourced by local purveyors, with a focus on approachable seafood dishes inspired by the Salish Sea. An outdoor patio provides a space overlooking the marina and the Jetty Grille Express is open as a food service window, selling to-go dishes for passersby and boaters exploring the area.

A variety of recreational activities are accessible for hotel guests, including a 3.5-mile trail for morning jogs and bike rides, paddleboard rentals, and the free ferry to Jetty Island for nature trail walks and a relaxing afternoon by the beach during the summer months.

“I am happy to officially welcome Hotel Indigo and their guests to the Port of Everett as they open their doors to the community,” said Lisa Lefeber, Port of Everett deputy executive director. “This exciting and historic milestone marks the first of many openings to come to Waterfront Place, adding to the overall vibrancy and livability of this waterfront destination.”

Hotel Indigo Everett is owned by a group of investors with local ties, including Omar and Christine Lee, who also own Hotel Interurban in Tukwila, Wash. The hotel was designed by MZA Architecture, and Ferguson Construction is the general contractor.