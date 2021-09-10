STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Slightly Increases Over Previous Week

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance increased slightly from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through September 4, 2021. Factors that affected U.S. hotel performance included Labor Day weekend travel, Hurricane Ida evacuations, and the return of U.S. college football. STR found that comparisons with 2019 levels were higher due to lower performance in 2019.

August 29-September 4, 2021 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:

Occupancy: 61.3 percent (up 0.7 percent)

ADR: $132.94 (up 9.4 percent)

RevPAR: $81.54 (up 10.1 percent)

In terms of Hurricane Ida-related demand, the largest jumps were seen in markets in Mississippi, Alabama, and Northern Louisiana.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Houston recorded the highest occupancy (up 50.5 percent to 76.6 percent) and RevPAR (up 77.1 percent to $77.82) increases over 2019.

Oahu Island experienced the steepest decline in occupancy when compared with 2019 (down 36.0 percent to 53.4 percent).

Miami reported the largest ADR increase over 2019 (up 42.4 percent to $179.36).

The largest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 51.9 percent to $86.93) and Oahu Island (down 38.3 percent to $117.88).