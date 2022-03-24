STR: Spring Break Travel Boosts U.S. Hotel Performance

March 2022

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—Lifted by spring break travel, U.S. hotel performance rose from the previous week and showed improved comparisons against 2019, according to STR’s latest data through March 19, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance

March 13-19, 2022

Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:
Occupancy: 66.9 percent (down 3.7 percent)
ADR: $151.63 (up 13.6 percent)
RevPAR: $101.44 (up 9.5 percent)

The weekly occupancy level was the highest since the week ending August 7, 2021, while ADR was the second highest for any week on record.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Miami showed the largest increase over 2019 in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 3.1 percent to 87.8 percent), ADR (up 39.2 percent to $348.95) and RevPAR (up 43.5 percent to $306.49).

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the largest occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 29.9 percent to 60.2 percent).

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 54.2 percent to $107.11) and Washington, D.C. (down 24.5 percent to $93.23).

