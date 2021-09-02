STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Continues to Decline

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—According to STR’s latest data through August 28, 2021, U.S. hotel performance continues to decline from previous weeks.

U.S Hotel Performance August 22-28, 2021 percentage change from 2019 comparable week:

Occupancy: 61.0 percent (down 8.4 percent)

ADR: $131.91 (up 3.2 percent)

RevPAR: $80.53 (down 5.5 percent)

The performance levels are influenced by both the COVID-19 pandemic and seasonality. Additionally, while data for August 27 and 28, 2021, showed a preliminary demand shift in the Gulf region, the impact of Hurricane Ida is expected to be more significant in future weeks of data. STR will provide Hurricane Ida analysis and data in the coming weeks.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Norfolk/Virginia Beach recorded the highest occupancy (up 2.8 percent to 71.4 percent) and RevPAR (up 21.1 percent to $106.68) increases over 2019.

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the steepest decline in occupancy when compared with 2019 (down 43.2 percent to 50.3 percent).

Miami reported the largest ADR increase over 2019 (up 27.5 percent to $173.61).

The largest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 65.6 percent to $81.15) and New Orleans (down 46.5 percent to $37.96).