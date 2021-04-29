Frontline Performance Group Has Acquired TSA Solutions

ORLANDO — Frontline Performance Group (FPG), a hotel software provider and consultant for front desk service and revenue optimization in the Americas, announced the acquisition of its primary competitor, TSA Solutions (Singapore, London, Dubai), to deliver the world’s largest and most comprehensive front office technology and training program. Together, the organizations represent centuries of experience working to enhance the service and revenue performance of hotels and resorts on all inhabited continents. The combined capabilities of the revenue and performance companies represent an exciting opportunity for hoteliers.

Timing of the strategic acquisition positions the firm to provide additional levels of service and technology to its client portfolio of over 1,200 major hotels across the globe at a time when revenue optimization is a keen point of focus for properties emerging from COVID-19 struggles.

“For most hotels in today’s climate, uncovering new revenue is a lifeline. Even amidst record-low occupancy, nearly all partners who have re-engaged with our program saw tremendous lift in incremental revenue, some even exceeding 200 percent YOY,” said FPG President Geoffrey Toffetti. “Joining forces with TSA puts us both in the best position to support our valued hotel partners through this recovery period and beyond, with a truly unparalleled service-based sales program backed by the most experienced team of experts and world-class technology. Together, we will rise!”

FPG and TSA support the world’s leading hotel companies and ownership groups including Accor, Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and Radisson, as well as numerous independent chains and properties. Programs are active in over a dozen languages within every level of hotel chain, from city-center all-suite properties to luxury destination resorts.

“The leaders of both businesses have known each other personally for many years, admiring each other as worthy advisories, and actively exploring the right time that we might come together,” said David Jarvis, managing director of TSA.“With both businesses successfully navigating this incredibly challenging time for the industry, there was never a better time to bring the businesses together. We support properties at every service level, we provide solutions for every type of hotel property, and together, we reach properties in every corner of the globe.”

FPG investor Abry Partners supports this strategic decision. “The acquisition of TSA by FPG creates the most comprehensive and scalable platform for hotel and resort upgrade operations in the world,” said Tyler Wick, partner at Abry Partners.

To show its support for the recovering hospitality industry and contribute to a successful rebound, FPG also announced the launch of an educational, informative webinar series, which will provide tactical guidance on how to maximize every guest interaction, from both a revenue and service perspective.

“We have a wealth of knowledge that can deliver meaningful value to hoteliers, and we thought ‘why not share this expertise when the industry needs it most?’” said Toffetti. “This webinar series is designed to be an incredible learning opportunity for hoteliers, not a sales pitch. Our goal is that participants leave with an invaluable new-found knowledge of enhancing guest experiences and driving incremental revenue at the frontline.”

Access to this series of learning opportunities will be announced on LinkedIn.