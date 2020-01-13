MINNEAPOLIS — Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, an upper-midscale hotel brand, announced the opening of a newly constructed hotel at 224 South Mikes Pike Street in downtown Flagstaff, Ariz. The property is near the Northern Arizona University campus and within walking distance of restaurants, breweries, and shops. Scenic views of the surrounding mountains and forests also add to the hotel’s appeal.

“No matter where our guests are traveling from, we want them to feel comfortable and relaxed after an exciting day of exploring this beautiful city,” said Aly El-Bassuni, chief operating officer, Americas, Radisson Hotel Group. “Our new hotel in downtown Flagstaff allows guests to feel at home with its incredible staff and modern design providing a welcoming feel to every space, ultimately leading to a positive guest experience.”

The hotel has 51 guestrooms and suites as well as an onsite fitness center, 24-hour business center, complimentary parking, free WiFi, and an indoor pool. Every morning, a complimentary, hot breakfast is served. Coffee, tea, and cookies are also available throughout the day. Additionally, at the hotel’s Read It & Return Lending Library, guests can pick up a book and return it during their current stay, or during their next visit to any Country Inn & Suites by Radisson in the United States or Canada.

The hotel’s onsite meeting facility can accommodate small gatherings or business meetings. The meeting room includes access to free WiFi and audio-visual equipment.

“After a year of hard work building this hotel from the ground up, we are thrilled to open our doors to Flagstaff visitors and locals under the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson brand,” said Viral Patel, the hotel’s owner. “This hotel is the perfect place to stay for guests interested in exploring nearby attractions including the Coconino National Forest and Arizona Snowbowl, or for those on their way to the Grand Canyon.”

