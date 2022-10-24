STR Releases Q3 2022 Global Hotel Pipeline Activity Update

LONDON—The Middle East & Africa world region was the only one to show an increase in overall hotel pipeline activity at the end of the third quarter, according to September 2022 data from STR.

The following information is from September 2022, with changes in comparison with September 2021:

Europe

In Construction: 197,884 rooms (down 14.1 percent)

Final Planning: 144,277 rooms (down 16.1 percent)

Planning: 162,896 rooms (up 9.7 percent)

Total Under Contract: 505,057 (down 8.3 percent)

Germany (38,676) and the United Kingdom (29,471) lead Europe in total rooms in construction.

Asia Pacific

In Construction: 485,250 rooms (up 1.5 percent)

Final Planning: 131,427 rooms (down 26.3 percent)

Planning: 287,572 (down 0.2 percent)

Total Under Contract: 904,249 rooms (down 4.3 percent)

Among countries in the region, China has the most rooms in construction (311,859), followed by Vietnam (28,692).

Middle East & Africa

In Construction: 130,956 rooms (down 3.2 percent)

Final Planning: 38,147 rooms (down 5.9 percent)

Planning: 74,510 rooms (up 18.9 percent)

Total Under Contract: 243,613 (up 2.2 percent)

Most of the region’s pipeline activity is focused in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia (39,070) and the United Arab Emirates (32,373) lead in construction activity.

Americas

In Construction: 207,585 rooms (down 9.2 percent)

Final Planning: 203,069 rooms (down 17.9 percent)

Planning: 329,789 rooms (up 9.4 percent)

Total Under Contract: 740,443 (down 4.8 percent)

The United States holds the majority of rooms in construction in the region. After the United States, Mexico (14,077) and Canada (7,126) have the highest number of rooms in construction in the region.