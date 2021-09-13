STR: Hurricane Ida Forced at Least 155 New Orleans Hotels to Close

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, at least 155 New Orleans hotels are temporarily closed due to power outages, staffing issues, and third-party services such as linen providers being offline, according to the latest data and analysis from STR.

Including all NOLA data benchmarking participants, STR researched the operating status of 208 hotels accounting for 35,835 rooms. From that group, 155 properties (75 percent) and 28,756 rooms (80 percent) are currently closed.

Because most closures are due to temporary conditions around the city and not property damage, the expectation is there will not be widespread permanent closures. Most hotels are showing short-term reopening dates as of now, but there will be shifts in dates in the coming weeks and months as properties make determinations based on power restoration, supplier availability, staffing, and demand.

Of the estimated 155 properties currently closed, 41 are not reporting a projected opening date.