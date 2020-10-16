stayAPT Suites Opens First Property

Earlier this month, new hotel brand stayAPT Suites opened its first location in Goldsboro, N.C. The brand, which launched its concept earlier this year, has a design that abandons the traditional one-room hotel layout in favor of a residential-feeling suite with a dedicated living room, full kitchen, and separate bedroom. Several new stayAPT Suites locations are slated to open this fall and winter, including in Alexandria-Fort Belvoir, Va., Chattanooga, Tenn., Greer, S.C., Greenville, S.C., and Houston, Texas—the first of more than 18 hotels on track to open in the coming months from the hotel chain, which is headquartered in Matthews, N.C.

“For too long, it’s been status-quo for long-term lodging guests to sleep right next to a kitchenette,” said Gary A. DeLapp, president and CEO of stayAPT Suites. DeLapp is a hotel and lodging industry veteran with prior experience in the extended-stay segment, having previously held executive leadership roles at Woodspring Suites, Extended Stay America, and Invitation Homes. “Guests have always expected more, even if they felt they had to settle. Thanks to our unique room layout, stayAPT Suites is here to meet those expectations with space and in-room amenities that actually make life more comfortable away from home. I’m proud and excited to carry this vision nationwide, as we focus our efforts on enhancing the hotel-stay experience for travelers across the country.”

stayAPT Suites has plans to complete 100 corporate-owned and more than 200 franchised locations throughout the country within the next five years. The brand will offer two- and three-story construction models ranging from 59 to 89 units. The development has no restricted territories and is designed to fit in large, medium, or tertiary markets. The brand’s labor model calls for an average of five employees or fewer. The flexible prototype sizes and efficient land usage are ideal for sites ranging from 1.8 to 2.1 acres in size.

Advertisement

Each suite is sized at an average of more than 500 square feet and designed with an open-concept living room that includes a sleeper sofa, lounge chair, and wall-mounted 55-inch television. A center island sits between the living room and kitchen, which has a full-size stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. The private, separate bedroom, located down the hall from the living area, offers either a king or two queen-sized beds, a walk-in closet, desk, and a second large television.

The next planned location openings will expand stayAPT Suites hotels further across the country, with additional hotels currently under development in Texas, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE