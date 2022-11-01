Springhill Suites by Marriott in Chula Vista Begins Construction

CHULA VISTA, California—R.D. Olson Construction announced that construction is underway on Springhill Suites by Marriott in Chula Vista, California. The five-story, 179-key hotel is expected to reach completion by December 2023.

Located in Chula Vista, California, the $38 million, 127,628-square-foot project is a continuation of the firm’s San Diego presence and is an addition to the Chula Vista market with new retail and business developments.

Built using wood framed type IIIA construction over a Type 1 concrete podium, the structure features an EIFS exterior with a contemporary architectural design. Guestrooms have generation 4.5 prototype furniture, fixtures, and equipment. The ground-up construction is on a tiered and elevated 2.75-acre site.

To encompass the community, amenities will include a lounge, bar, buffet, meeting room, rim flow pool, jacuzzi, cabanas, fire pits, activity area, pavilion, event lawn, barbeques, and fitness room. The public areas and lobby will include interior finishes while the lobby has millwork.

“As the premier hotel builder in California, R.D. Olson is well versed in delivering top-notch hospitality projects,” said Bill Wilhelm, president at R.D. Olson Construction. “Our experience with this product type, construction, and budgeting proficiency as well as our rapport with the architect will all convene to deliver an impactful new development to the Chula Vista community.”

R.D. Olson is again partnering with architect Lee & Sakahara and interior designer Design Studio on the project.