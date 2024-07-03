Certares, HHM Hotels Acquire Carté Hotel San Diego Downtown

NEW YORK—Certares has acquired the Carté Hotel San Diego Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton. The lifestyle hotel, under Hilton’s soft brand, Curio, is in San Diego’s Little Italy neighborhood. Originally opening in late 2019, the Carté Hotel has 246 guestrooms with comprehensive guest amenities, including a rooftop bar/lounge, an outdoor pool deck, a lobby restaurant, and a 25,000-square-foot athletic club.

“We are excited to add one of the top lodging assets in the Downtown San Diego market to our growing portfolio. This transaction is consistent with our strategy to acquire high-quality experiential real estate in growing major markets,” said Nolan Hecht, senior managing director at Certares. “We see continued opportunity to build upon our San Diego cluster, which also includes the 245-room Courtyard San Diego Downtown, and look forward to our continued partnership with the HHM Hotels team.”

Certares and HHM Hotels worked directly with the seller, Carté Hotel Partners, on a successful transaction. Carté Hotel Partners will reinvest in the new ownership entity.

“The Carté Hotel truly captures the essence of an urban destination, offering curated experiences to its guests, while serving as a launching pad to explore Little Italy and San Diego more broadly. We are delighted to add this to our expanding lifestyle portfolio with Certares,” said HHM Hotels President and CEO Naveen Kakarla.