SPOT X Hotel—Orlando Opens as Part of Red Roof’s The Red Collection

COLUMBUS, Ohio — SPOT X Hotel—Orlando, part of Red Roof’s The Red Collection, has officially opened. Developed to deliver an upper-midscale experience that provides value for guests, the hotel’s 154 guestrooms are for any traveler looking to embrace the destination, from theme parks and shopping to dining and golf courses. SPOT X Hotel—Orlando is the latest property to join The Red Collection.

“At Red Roof, we are committed to offering our guests the best experience and value at properties located in destination markets, like Orlando, close to the attractions and activities they seek,” says George Limbert, president, Red Roof. “We understand modern-day travelers are looking for accessible lodging with enhanced amenities and the continued development of properties in The Red Collection also provides ample opportunity for our franchisee community.”

Orlando-bound guests can expect the lobby featuring an onsite bar/lounge, Orange Marketplace, the hotel’s on-site restaurant offering breakfast and dinner, free parking, an outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness facility, a business center, and meeting rooms. As part of The Red Collection, SPOT X Hotel—Orlando delivers on brand standards including Fast. Free. Verified. WiFi and RediRewards. A resort fee includes daily shuttle service on a first-come, first-serve basis to theme parks including Sea World, Universal Studios, and Disney. The hotel will also donate a portion of annual revenue to benefit the American Junior Golf Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the overall growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf.

“We look forward to welcoming guests from around the world to our newest property in The Red Collection. SPOT X Hotel—Orlando anticipates guests’ needs and offers perks to make their next Orlando vacation memorable,” adds Marina MacDonald, chief marketing officer, Red Roof.

The hotel has bright and fresh room decor. Guests will sleep with bedding and pillows and blackout drapes/curtains. Each room is accompanied by a flat-screen TV with premium channels to keep guests entertained. The hotel also participates in Red Roof’s RediClean program, designed to help keep guests and staff safe.

SPOT X Hotel—Orlando is a short drive away from some of the area’s popular attractions. Disney World is less than five miles away and Universal Studios, SeaWorld Orlando, Lake Buena Vista Golf Course, House of Blues, and Orlando Premium Outlets are all within three miles. The hotel is a 20-minute drive from Orlando International Airport (MCO).