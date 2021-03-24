Soul Community Planet Acquires Hilo Seaside Hotel in Hawaii

San Juan Capistrano, Calif. — Soul Community Planet (SCP) announced the purchase of the 138-room Hilo Seaside Hotel in Hilo, Hawaii. The hotel will undergo a $4.6 million renovation and reopen as the SCP Hotel Hilo on June 1, 2021.

The 2.23-acre seaside property was founded by Hawaiian native and tourism visionary Richard Kimi in 1956 and was continually operated by the Kimi family until this acquisition. Under the family’s management, the Hilo Seaside Hotel became known as a place where island hospitality is at the forefront of Hawaiian culture.

“The Hilo Seaside Hotel is a special place located on one of the most beautiful islands in the world,” said Ken Cruse, CEO and co-founder of Soul Community Planet. “The hotel is a perfect new home to build on the foundation of Soul Community Planet’s approach to holistic hospitality, and to continue the Kimi Family’s commitment to the local community, as well as support SCP’s focus on sustainability and environmental preservation.”

The Kimi family added the following statement: “The family is so pleased for Soul Community Planet to lead the Hilo Seaside Hotel into its next chapter. Through this acquisition, the vision for Hawaiian tourism started by our family more than 70 years ago will continue. As we welcome our new friends to the Big Island, we also are very grateful for our own ‘Ohana. Their hard work and dedication to our team over the years will never be forgotten.”

SCP also announced it will continue the legacy of the Kimi family with Breeani Sumera-Lee—a fourth-generation Kimi family member—named as general manager. “SCP already embodies the Aloha spirit that the Hilo Seaside Hotel has become known for,” said Sumera-Lee. “We look forward to connecting the SCP values of healthy, kind, and green to the deep roots of our own culture and to providing authentic and genuine Hawaiian experiences for our guests. Combined with Soul Community Planet’s commitment to regenerative tourism—leaving a place better than we found it—I am confident our guests will feel a deeper respect and appreciation for the spirit and culture of the Hawaiian Islands.”

Adding to the recently completed renovations of the hotel’s open-air lobby, pool, pool deck, and other public areas, SCP’s planned $4.6 million renovation will include updating guestrooms and bathrooms, introducing several new suites, and adding SCP’s signature Peaceful Rooms and SCP Provisions market. A full solar array and EV charging stations also will be added.

SCP also plans to celebrate the hotel’s long history by featuring historic memorabilia of the Kimi family and island history throughout the property.

All Seaside Hotel employees will now become team members of SCP Hospitality.

