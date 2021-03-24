Hospitality, at its core, is undergoing a transformation. Hoteliers who joined the industry to provide service and interact with guests are learning to adapt to the ever-changing digital side of the business, which continues to grow in complexity and scope. Guest needs are evolving, as are the methods travelers use to locate and book stays. And of course, the omnipresent impact of COVID-19 has touched every aspect of how hoteliers think, work, and plan.

To maximize the value of hotel assets in today’s ultra-competitive market—where data comprehension and speed are invaluable—information must be freely shared and easily digested across an organization. This is the essence of profit optimization and connected commercial success in today’s hospitality landscape.

But what does it mean for a hotel’s operations to become “connected?” In many cases, hotels with connected operations are able to identify new ways to create value based on data analysis and forecasting. At the same time, forecasting itself is changing—and fast. In the current environment, “where we were a year ago” is no longer a relevant metric for considering where a hotel will be tomorrow.

To cut through the complexity and create a robust, forward-looking commercial approach, revenue managers and leaders need access to data from all corners of a property. Once a unified system is in place, hotels will glean greater insight from the data they collect and use it to influence decision-making, create new revenue streams, enhance total profitability, and even increase the value of their properties.

Here are three ways to employ advanced revenue management strategies and tools to power a hotel’s connected commercial organization.