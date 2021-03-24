STR: U.S. Hotel Performance Shows Improvement in February 2021

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—The U.S. hotel industry showed higher performance levels in February 2021 versus the prior month, according to STR data.

Occupancy in February 2021 declined 26.6 percent year over year (YOY) to a level of 45.3 percent—up from 39.3 percent in January 2021. Average daily rate (ADR) fell 24.8 percent YOY to $98.31 and revenue per available room (RevPAR) declined 44.8 percent YOY to $44.57. Both occupancy and RevPAR were at the highest levels since October 2020, while ADR was at the highest point since September 2020.

U.S. Hotel Performance February 2021 vs. February 2020 Occupancy: 45.3% (-26.6%)

ADR: $98.31 (-24.8%)

RevPAR: $44.57 (-44.8%)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Oahu Island reported the lowest February occupancy level (29.3 percent), which represented a 65.9 percent decrease in year-over-year comparisons.

Lifted by Super Bowl LV, Tampa experienced the highest occupancy level (66 percent), which was down 23.6 percent YOY. The next highest occupancy level was in Miami (65.5 percent), which recorded the highest ADR ($215.86) and RevPAR ($141.31) levels.

Miami was the only market to register ADR above $200 and RevPAR above $100. Eight additional markets posted ADR over $100.

Overall, the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy but higher ADR than all other markets.

March 2021 data will be the first in comparison with a pandemic-affected time last year. STR noted that these year-over-year comparisons will become more favorable and less actionable in measuring recovery. To better judge recovery, STR has launched a Market Recovery Monitor to index performance against a 2019 benchmark.

