Sonesta Irvine Completes Renovations

IRVINE, California—Sonesta Irvine (formerly Sonesta Irvine – Orange County Airport) announced the completion of a $20 million renovation to transform the guest experience. Redesigned for both business and leisure travelers, the hotel offers updated guestrooms, a lobby, social spaces for meetings and events, and a new dining destination called Haven Point Provisions & Spirits.

“We are excited to unveil the reimagined Sonesta Irvine and provide travelers with newly-redesigned, modern guest rooms inspired by Irvine’s natural surroundings, flexible and collaborative meeting spaces, and an exciting new culinary experience,” said Diane Blake, general manager, Sonesta Irvine. “The hotel transformation will enhance our guests’ experience from arrival to departure in a calm, comfortable and carefree setting.”

All 339 renovated guestrooms are designed to be comfortable and functional. Each room has new furniture, lighting, and décor and includes a light, neutral color palette and wood tones to create a relaxing environment. New amenities include Keurig brewers, televisions, workstations, and complimentary wireless Internet access.

Advertisement

The hotel’s lobby has ample seating and communal tables with Wi-Fi connectivity. Guests can relax on an outdoor patio with a cocktail in front of the built-in fireplace. Guests can take a lap in the indoor swimming pool. Guests can also revitalize their bodies and minds in the hotel’s fitness studio. The fitness space is outfitted with new sound and television systems and Peloton and Precor fitness equipment.

Sonesta Irvine can accommodate gatherings ranging from small workshops to major events with nine meeting rooms comprising more than 8,700 square feet of function space, including the 3,700 square-foot Catalina Ballroom. The Avalon and San Clemente rooms for smaller meetings or breakout sessions each hold up to 80 guests. Pre-function and lounge area provides space for registration, coffee breaks, and exhibits.

Sonesta Irvine is the first Sonesta property to introduce the Sonesta Work Suite, a new multi-zone meeting design concept that was developed based on customer feedback to create a functional space that supports the ways professionals are working, meeting, and collaborating today. The Sonesta Work Suite accommodates both small gatherings and large groups, with seating for up to 54 people, and is a venue for board meetings, social events, and brainstorming sessions. This space encourages collaboration with several self-contained work areas and offers a private patio. All meeting spaces have dropdown screens, professional audio and visual equipment, and video-conference capabilities. Full-service catering is also available in all meeting areas.

Led by Executive Chef John Ruiz, who previously worked at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa and The Modern Honolulu Hotel, the Haven Point Provisions & Spirits restaurant offers contemporary cuisine with a Southern California twist. The menu highlights locally sourced ingredients and products. The contemporary bar inside the hotel pairs craft cocktails with bar bites. Grab-and-go options, snacks, sundries, and beer and wine are also available in the 24-hour Pantry, located in the lobby.