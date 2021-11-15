Sonesta Adds Royal Sonesta Minneapolis Downtown to its Portfolio

Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta), a fast-growing hotel company in the United States, opened the brand’s latest property in Minnesota: the Royal Sonesta Minneapolis Downtown. The 360-room city center hotel transitioned to Sonesta’s management and will be operated under the company’s upper-upscale brand, Royal Sonesta.

The Royal Sonesta Minneapolis Downtown hotel is within walking distance of Target Center, where the Minnesota Timberwolves play; Target Field, where the Minnesota Twins play; and the historic theater district on Hennepin Avenue. The hotel also offers access to the Minneapolis Skyway System, so guests never need to step outdoors to get to the Minneapolis Convention Center or the Hennepin County Government Center. Featuring guestrooms and suites, and more than 30,000 square feet of meeting space, the hotel is an option for business travelers and families alike.

“The Royal Sonesta Minneapolis Downtown is a wonderful way to introduce Sonesta’s upper-upscale brand, Royal Sonesta, to the Twin Cities,” said Carlos Flores, president and CEO, Sonesta. “The opening of this hotel continues Sonesta’s explosive growth over the last year and adding this Midwestern jewel provides us the opportunity to showcase the Sonesta brand to an even wider audience.”

Advertisement

Brian Quinn, chief development officer, Sonesta, commented, “Minneapolis is well represented within the Sonesta portfolio as this downtown hotel joins the Sonesta ES Suites Minneapolis—St. Paul Airport, Sonesta Select Minneapolis Eden Prairie, and the Sonesta Simply Suites Minneapolis Richfield.”

Royal Sonesta hotels are artistic and locally inspired. Each has an eye to design, amenities, and local dining. Each Royal Sonesta reflects the destination with accented designs.

Sonesta is the first hotel company to be Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED with Forbes Travel Guide, demonstrating Sonesta’s commitment to the health and safety of its guests and team members. Sharecare’s verification process helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence knowing the appropriate health safety protocols and procedures are in place at Sonesta hotels. Each of the over 250 hotel’s health and safety protocols and procedures are verified using Sharecare’s health security platform to confirm a set of public health standards are met including Sonesta’s own Stay Safe with Sonesta health and cleanliness program.