NEWTON, Mass. — Sonesta International Hotels Corporation today announced the largest expansion in the company’s more than 80-year history with the addition of 103 properties to its global portfolio of hotels and destinations. This growth comes as a result of a transaction with Service Properties Trust (SVC), which includes the transfer to Sonesta branding and management of 103 InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) hotels.

The transfer to Sonesta management and branding from IHG includes 22 full service and 81 extended stay hotels in the United States, the District of Columbia, Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Sonesta will transition management following the termination of SVC’s agreement with IHG on or about November 30, 2020.

Among the factors SVC considered in the transfer were its 34 percent ownership of Sonesta and its previous experience with the 2012 transition of 16 hotels to Sonesta from IHG.

Advertisement

“We’re extremely proud of the continued confidence that SVC has demonstrated by entrusting Sonesta to rebrand and assume management of 103 more of their hotels. In these unprecedented times, it is more crucial than ever to ensure we do not compromise our dedication to operational excellence; the safety and security for our guests and employees; and the delivery of skilled and genuine hospitality,” said Carlos Flores, president and CEO, Sonesta International Hotels Corporation. “This new agreement with SVC reinforces our continued evolution as a global hotel operator and brand and we look forward to introducing our existing loyal guests, as well as new ones, to all the destinations within our significantly expanded portfolio.”

With this transaction, the brand now has more than 160 properties in the United States and nearly 200 globally, increasing its footprint in key tourism and business regions by more than threefold. Destinations new to Sonesta include Washington D.C., San Diego, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Denver, Louisville, Raleigh, Ontario, Canada, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, among others.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE