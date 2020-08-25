COSTA MESA, Calif. — Northstar Travel Group and The BHN Group today announced the 20th edition of ALIS will be held April 19-21, 2021 at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE. The onsite, in-person event was originally scheduled for January 25-27, 2021.

ALIS Law, an annual event that focuses on the “day after” the deal closes and the many legal issues owners and operators face, will shift to April 18-19, 2021 at the Courtyard/Residence Inn Los Angeles L.A. LIVE.

Conference registration and host hotel room blocks for ALIS and ALIS Law are scheduled to open in mid-September.

Advertisement

Shifting government regulations and guidelines that affect the number of attendees permitted to attend, social distancing measures, and travel restrictions/quarantines each played a role in the decision, according to the conference organizers. It’s a rare occasion in its 20-year history that ALIS will not be held in January, but organizers believe the shift will help foster a safe and healthy environment for all involved.

“With the effects of COVID-19 expected to continue to be felt into early 2021, it’s in the best interest of everyone associated with ALIS to shift the dates to a little later in the year,” said Jeff Higley, president of The BHN Group. “There’s a strong probability that conditions in April will provide a more practical landscape for traveling and gathering, so when our great partners at the JW Marriott and the Courtyard/Residence Inn found a footprint open in mid-April, it provided the ideal scenario for us to act on.”

“We realize there is a lot of short-term realigning of events going on throughout the industry, so it is best to make this call early enough to allow for proper planning among our loyal partners and friends,” Higley added.

The 19th Annual ALIS drew more nearly 3,100 delegates in January 2020.

In lieu of the hosting an in-person ALIS in January, The BHN Group will host a live, online event called ALIS Winter Update on Monday, January 25, 2021. Similar to the ALIS Summer Update series, the ALIS Winter Update will provide insight, commentary, and analysis to address the industry’s New Year trends and its road to recovery from the pandemic’s aftermath.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE