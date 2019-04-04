Six New Hotel and Tech Partnerships That Are Driving Efficiencies

4 The Howard Hughes Corporation Pilots INTELITY Voice Solution

The Howard Hughes Corporation, a publicly traded real estate development company, has piloted a voice solution using INTELITY’s in-room tablets and customizable voice request skill. The pilot program tested the ability to request services, place orders, and request information about the local area, weather, events, and more. Using this technology, individuals would also have the ability to control the climate, lights, and TV in their guestrooms by voice.