Six New Hotel and Tech Partnerships That Are Driving Efficiencies

This month, several hotel organizations have announced new partnerships with hospitality technology solutions that will drive efficiencies and improvements across their properties. Below are six of those recent partnerships and how they will impact hotels.
1Mohegan Sun Adds Duetto Applications
The Mohegan Sun gaming and entertainment destination in Connecticut and Mohegan Sun Pocono in northeastern Pennsylvania have implemented two of Duetto’s cloud-based applications—GameChanger for pricing and ScoreBoard for reporting—as well as the Duetto Rate Engine (DRE) to drive more profitable revenue at the casino hotels.
2RCD Hotels Partners With Duetto
RCD Hotels is also partnering with Duetto and is planning to initially install Duetto at five total properties, including the Eden Roc Hotel Miami Beach and Nobu Hotel Miami Beach. They will implement Duetto’s GameChanger application, ScoreBoard, and BlockBuster to simplify their group business contracts.
3Omni Hotels and Resorts Partners with IDeaS
Omni Hotels and Resorts will roll out both IDeaS G3 Revenue Management System (RMS) and IDeaS Smart Space, a cloud-based meetings and events strategy application, across its portfolio of 60 luxury hotels and resorts in North America. Omni’s recent growth and market expansion, along with an increased focus on driving group business, led the brand to reevaluate its RMS options and select IDeaS to provide a suite of guestroom revenue management and meeting space strategy solutions.
4The Howard Hughes Corporation Pilots INTELITY Voice Solution
The Howard Hughes Corporation, a publicly traded real estate development company, has piloted a voice solution using INTELITY’s in-room tablets and customizable voice request skill. The pilot program tested the ability to request services, place orders, and request information about the local area, weather, events, and more. Using this technology, individuals would also have the ability to control the climate, lights, and TV in their guestrooms by voice.
5MGM Resorts International Partners With Oracle Cloud
MGM Resorts International has added Oracle Cloud Applications’ business platform to drive efficiency. With Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Cloud and Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Cloud, MGM Resorts will be able to modernize processes, improve finance agility and make strategic, data-based decisions. Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM) Cloud will enable MGM Resorts to manage its supply chain at scale, with continuous innovation.
6New Castle Installs Aptech Accounting System
New Castle Hotels & Resorts (NCH) upgraded its back-office system to Aptech Computer Systems’ PVNG Enterprise Financial Accounting to centralize processes for 21 properties. NCH is a prominent operator of Marriott, Hilton, Choice, and independent properties. Aptech’s browser-based PVNG Enterprise Accounting System simplifies accounting operations and safeguards data in the cloud.