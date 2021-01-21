This Week’s Comings and Goings

Raul Leal is stepping down as chief executive from Virgin Hotels. Leal has been significant to the company over his 10-year tenure. He was integral in creating the brand’s infrastructure and design, as well as cultivating partnerships. He is continuing to consult for Virgin Group as an advisor for the brand and design divisions.

RBHD, the development and construction management company of Rockbridge, has named John Lapins as president, and he will focus on growing the business. Before his new position, Lapins led the construction and design team for Auro Hotels, and he was also a partner for Geolo Capital.

CBRE has announced that David Larone and Brian Stanford are transitioning into retirement. Larone and Stanford grew and built PKF Consulting before it joined with CBRE in 2015. Nicole Nguyen, Rebecca Godfrey, and David Ferguson are forming the senior leadership team for the CBRE VAS hotel operation.

Advertisement

Ross Bartlett has been promoted regional general manager the Amway Grand Plaza, Curio Collection by Hilton, in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich. Bartlett served as assistant general manager for the property prior to his promotion. In this new role, he will oversee operations for the property and Morton Hotel, another AHC Hospitality project.

Hyatt Regency Houston is welcoming managing director John Schafer to grow the property as a leisure destination. Schafer has over 40 years of experience working with the Hyatt Corporation, most recently serving as general manager and vice president for the Grand Hyatt New York.

Elvin Lai has been named board chair of the San Diego Convention Center Corporation Board of Directors. Additional appointments on the Board of Directors include Carol Kim to vice chair, Allan Farwell to treasurer, and Carlos Cota to secretary, as well as Jaymie Bradford, Jeff Gattas, and Xema Jacobson.

SB Architects has promoted Pinar Harris to vice president and principal, and she will deliver quality projects and assist in growing the firm. In this role, she is responsible for leading designs for the St. Regis Longboat Key, a residential and mixed-use project in Florida. She has been with SB Architects for over 15 years.

The Allen Morris Company (AMCO), a real estate firm, has promoted W.A. Spencer Morris to chief investment officer and executive vice president. Morris has been advancing the company’s business in his previous multiple roles with the firm. He is also on the Board of the Allen Morris Company and AMS Hospitality division.

Cabot, a collection of residential, resort, and golf club properties, as well as communities, has named David Southworth a special advisor. Southworth will work to combine golf and real estate opportunities to grow the Cabot brand in Nova Scotia, in Saint Lucia, and in British Columbia.

Subscribe to receive LODGING’s free daily e-newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE