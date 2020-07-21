Scottsdale, Ariz. — The team behind the upcoming Canopy by Hilton Scottsdale Old Town recently announced that the property is nearing completion and is expected to open its doors in late September, marking what will be the first new-build hotel opening in the area in more than a decade.

Designed as an extension of Scottsdale’s historic arts district, the full-service hotel will include 177 guestrooms and suites, approximately 2,000 square feet of meeting space, and two new dining concepts, including a signature, ground-floor restaurant and a rooftop pool and bar with views of Camelback Mountain.

Arizona native Devin Mahoney has been appointed as general manager and chief enthusiast of the property, bringing more than 16 years of experience to the team. Amanda Nance has been hired as the director of sales and marketing.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the expansion of the city’s historic arts district and offer a new hotel experience that gives locals and travelers a new destination to work, rest, and play within Scottsdale,” said Mahoney. “With curated, local experiences being at the core of everything we offer, we’re looking forward to the hotel becoming a gathering place for both locals and guests to pop-in before a meeting for a coffee and gourmet breakfast bites from the grab-n-go counter, take out a Canopy bike to explore the surrounding shops and art galleries, and enjoy an innovative cocktail from the rooftop bar with friends overlooking the city from seven-stories high.”

Canopy by Hilton Scottsdale Old Town’s design will include curated artwork by local artists and a color palette inspired by Arizona’s sun-drenched vistas. A highlight within the hotel will be the signature “Canopy” headboard, designed by Dallas-based Studio 11 Design, that will be fashioned from eclectic local wood and etched with copper and up lighting to replicate the sun retiring behind Camelback Mountain.

The hotel is located near dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations and a short walk or bike-ride away from Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, Scottsdale Stadium, and Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Canopy Scottsdale is owned by Miller Global Properties, a national investment company and the parent company of Mile High Hospitality, which manages the hotel. Ryan Companies is the general contractor.

