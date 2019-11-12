Seven Tips for Making Holiday Destinations Out of Hotels

The holiday season is fast-approaching, which means it’s time for hoteliers to start thinking about how to create memorable holiday experiences for their guests. Hotel design is a key part of this process, as it helps to create a comforting atmosphere while achieving that sought-after ‘Instagram’ effect that encourages visitors to share pictures on social media.

Below are seven ways to make the most of festive interior designs over the coming months.

Bring Interiors Up to Date

When on vacation, guests take and share photos all over their destination, including in their accommodations. Both traditional and modern hotels and lodges must make sure that furniture, fixtures, and fittings look like new and are all in working order to create a positive experience for guests and show off the property in the best light.

Decorate Tastefully

Incorporating festive decorations around this time of year is an excellent way to give a hotel that warm and welcoming feel. However, this doesn’t mean hoteliers should drape tinsel and ornaments in every corner of the property. It’s important not to over-embellish, as this can end up having a negative impact rather than a positive one.

Focus On Communal Areas

Focus solely on decorating the communal areas of a hotel—e.g., the restaurant, hotel lobby, and hallways. Opt for little to no embellishment in spaces like guestrooms that should maintain a restful and relaxing atmosphere.

Decorate Subtly

As a general rule, it’s best to avoid garish holiday decorations. Depending on a hotel’s theme, opt for classic holiday colors and introducing foliage or floral displays to give the property a rustic holiday feel and make spaces seem more homely.

Use Soft Lighting

Candles and fairy lights are rife at this time of year due to the warm aura they create. These can be placed around fireplaces and staircases or even laced decoratively around restaurant tables to create a whimsical atmosphere that won’t go unnoticed by guests.

Incorporate Trends

Social media has a growing impact on where and how people travel today. Research by Siteminder on hotels and social media marketing found that 74 percent of travelers use social media while traveling and 97 percent of millennials share photos on social media while traveling.

This presents opportunities for hoteliers to improve their reach and market their hotel through design. Scandinavian design, neutrals, and industrial decor are popular themes this year that can be incorporated into holiday interior design to create a photo-ready environment for guests.

Personalize the Holiday Experience

During the holiday season, it’s important to create a memorable experience for guests and their families, and one of the best ways to do this is through personalization. Opting for simple decorations such as personalized holiday cards, gifts, and robes during this time of year will make guests feel like they’re being taken care of. It will also provide a photo opportunity, encouraging guests to share their experience on social media.