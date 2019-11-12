DENVER – Sage Hospitality, Walnut Development Partners, and EXDO Development have broken ground on a new hotel in Denver’s River North (RiNo) Art District. This yet-to-be-named independent hotel concept is under development in the epicenter of the RiNo neighborhood at 3770 Walnut St., just steps from the 38th and Blake RTD commuter rail station—directly connecting to Denver International Airport—and near the Mission Ballroom and numerous other restaurants, nightlife offerings, fitness studios, and over one million square feet of new office space.

“The explosive growth of the RiNo Art District has been a dynamic change for the city of Denver, and we are excited to be a part of that growth,” said Walter Isenberg, president and CEO of Sage Hospitality. “Sage is thrilled to be adding another independent brand to our portfolio, and we look forward to building a place that will be loved by both our guests and the local community.”

Blurring the lines between hotel and home, this independent brand will join Sage’s portfolio of independent hotels like The Maven, The Crawford, and The Oxford. The property is tentatively scheduled to open in early 2021.

“The creative environment and culture in RiNo have perfectly set the stage for us to develop a unique concept at this location. By merging the comfort of your apartment with the high-level service, experience, and flexibility of a hotel, we believe the property will be very complementary to the growth currently underway in the neighborhood,” said Jason Kaplan of Walnut Development Partners.

“We’re excited to partner with Sage and Walnut Development Partners on this extremely innovative project in RiNo,” said Andrew Feinstein, president and CEO of EXDO Development. “The addition of this hotel property will help continue to propel the development of the neighborhood forward.”

The seven-story hotel will include 165 guestrooms that marry residential amenities with hotel services. Rooms will include a multi-functional lofted bed, pull-out sofa, and a coffee table/ottoman, ensuring that guests feel at home. All rooms will be equipped with full kitchens, business-friendly features, and high-tech entertainment equipment. Each guest floor will have complimentary laundry services as well as a water filling station that dispenses still, sparkling, and hot water. In addition to guestrooms, a 3,600 square foot, four-bedroom historic home on the property, which was originally built in 1890, will be preserved and updated for guests to reserve.

The ground floor of the hotel is slated for a 5,000-square-foot lobby and restaurant as well as a gear locker stocked with bikes, skateboards, scooters, cameras, and other items that will be available for guests to borrow and use as they explore Denver. Amenities will also include package delivery lockers and a guest storage area where repeat guests can leave often-used items. The hotel’s fitness center will have a full complement of Peloton bikes, Peloton treadmills, water rowing machines, cross trainers, and free weights.

The rooftop will feature an indoor bar with adjoining outdoor deck, complete with lounge seating and firepits. The rooftop will also be home to an additional 3,300-square-foot deck that will be dedicated to hosting corporate and social events. Rounding out the rooftop offerings will be two jacuzzi tubs and an area of green grass.

Sage and their partners also plan to include an art program as well as events programming that will be open to both hotel guests and the public.

Denver-based architecture firm Shears Adkins Rockmore Architects (SA+R), known for its many residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces throughout the city, is leading the design of the building. General construction will be led by Katerra Construction, LLC and Farrington Construction Management. Guestroom interior design will be led by DLR group. Portland-based OMFGCO will lead brand concept and design.