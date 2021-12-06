Senna House, a Curio Collection by Hilton Hotel, to Open December 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona—Old Town Scottsdale will see the opening of Senna House, a Curio Collection by Hilton, bringing a desert modern vibe to Scottsdale’s entertainment district.

Open to the public on December 15, 2021, Senna House will be the newest hotel in the district since W Scottsdale’s debut in 2008. Senna House will be Arizona’s first-ever purpose-built, soft-branded hotel, bringing energy to Scottsdale through amenities, entertainment, and chef-driven dining options.

Senna House Scottsdale was entitled and developed by Phoenix-based investment and development firm Opwest Partners in collaboration with Argosy Real Estate Partners, which together crafted a branded boutique hotel concept influenced by Scottsdale’s history.

With 169 guestrooms spanning six stories, Senna House was designed by architect Nelson Partners and built from the ground-up on the site that once housed Don & Charlie’s restaurant.

“We are pleased to debut Senna House Scottsdale, which brings an authentic blend of desert modern design and lifestyle luxury hospitality to downtown Scottsdale,” says Tyler Kent, managing principal at Opwest Partners. “We built Senna House with new Scottsdale memories in mind. From cuisine and cocktails to accommodations and amenities, the hotel will continue the great tradition of hospitality and tourism that the property has always maintained.”

Inside, guests will be greeted with living walls featuring sustainable succulents, mixed media interiors, contrasting finishes, and a desert vibe designed by Studio 11 and House of Form.

At the center of it all is Cala, a Mediterranean coastal concept that will open in early 2022. Upstairs, Senna House’s Sonora Swim Club overlooks Camelback Road and Downtown Scottsdale, featuring views of Camelback Mountain and the city’s skyline alongside an outdoor cocktail bar. Guests and visitors can embrace winter temperatures in the Swim Club pool.

In addition to upgraded standard rooms featuring comforts and amenities, Senna House’s suites bring views of what Scottsdale has to offer. The Winfield Suites feature 570 square feet of Old Town Scottsdale views, overlooking the entertainment district and cityscapes. The Pinnacle Suites feature 730 square feet of space, a separate parlor and private bedroom, and a corner window to take in Camelback Mountain, Red Mountain, Superstition Mountain, Four Peaks, and Old Town Scottsdale in one view.

“Experiences are the core of what Senna House will seek to deliver,” Kent says. “We’re stripping the pretense and offering distilled authenticity of what Scottsdale is—uncompromising sophistication, best-in-class service, an enviable dining scene, and elevated experiences that bring the urban desert to life.”