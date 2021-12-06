AHLA Welcomes Several New Members and Partner Organizations

WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced it has welcomed several new members and partner organizations, continuing to grow the association’s reach at a critical time for the hotel industry. New members include Arbor Lodging, Golder Hospitality, KMG Hotels, and Noble House Hotels & Resorts.

The new members and partners AHLA announced join a membership roster that surpasses 30,000 members this year and includes 80 percent of all franchised hotels and the 10 largest hotel companies in the United States. In addition to hoteliers, AHLA membership includes partner state associations, industry vendors and suppliers, hospitality students, and those who teach and mentor them.

Joining Silver Partners are JLL, a leader in real estate services; LAZ Parking, a parking company; and O’Connor & Associates, a property tax consulting firm in the United States. Silver Partners are part of AHLA’s tiered Premier Partner Program.

“The support of these partners is critical to our collective success, and we are excited to welcome new members and partner organizations to the AHLA family,” said AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers. “As the singular voice representing the lodging industry, our work is more important than ever, and we could not do it without our members and industry partners. They help ensure AHLA is effectively representing hotels and their employees with one unified voice, both in Washington and in state capitols and city halls across the country.”

New AHLA members include:

KMG Hotels is an owner in the Midwest, which owns and operates eleven national hotels representing various franchises, including Marriott, Hilton, Starwood, InterContinental Hotels Group, and Choice Hotels International.

Arbor Lodging Partners is a national debt and equity investor in the hospitality industry based in Chicago that has built a track record of identifying and capitalizing on lodging investment opportunities that create value.

Golder Hospitality is a full-service hotel management, development, and consulting group fluent in each area of hotel operations, with a focus on providing the right tools and supplies, training, and communication for their team members.

Noble House Hotels & Resorts provides hospitality experiences defined by location, distinction, and soul. Each property is designed to stand on its own merits. The unifying thread that connects each hotel is not the architecture or the amenities, but the people and the local culture that make up Noble House Hotels & Resorts.

The AHLA Premier Partner Program offers industry suppliers and service providers opportunities to engage directly with AHLA members at an executive level and increase brand visibility. The Premier Partner Program New Premier Partners include: