Latin American Start-Up Selina Plans 15 U.S. Locations by 2020

NEW YORK—Hospitality brand Selina today announced its first New York City property. The Latin American start-up is planning 100 global locations by 2020, including 15 in the United States. Slated to open by summer 2019, the New York property will become a flagship location for the global Selina brand, offering a new way for digital nomads to experience the United States.

Located at 138 Bowery, on the border of Lower Manhattan’s Nolita and Lower East Side districts, the seven-floor, 63,000 square-foot property will offer hotel, co-work, retail, and food and beverage concepts, including 20,000 square feet of public space. The property will have 90 rooms, designed in collaboration with New York-based artists and designers, an outdoor terrace and a 6,000 square-foot rooftop bar, in addition to 3,000 square feet of retail space on Bowery.

Joining Selina’s line-up of two Miami properties—currently being developed with local partners—the Bowery property will be one of 15 locations Selina plans to sign and open in the United States by 2020, as it seeks additional locations in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., San Diego, Austin, New Orleans, Portland, and Nashville.

According to Selina’s president, Yoav Gery, the brand offers a unique economic model for hotel developers and property owners across the country, with Selina’s long-term, 20-year lease strategy offering a solid and fixed return on investments for its partners. “Since launching in 2015, Selina has become known as the hotel for digital nomads, especially amongst millennial travelers from the United States, who are now the number one international market at our more than 30 locations in Latin America and, more recently, Europe,” Gery said.

“Our New York property will become a flagship location for the global Selina brand and signals an incredible opportunity for hotel owners and developers across the country to join forces, as we grow our platform and create an entirely new way for digital nomads and millennials to experience and explore the U.S.—from the bustling streets of New York to the best waves on the West Coast and everywhere in between,” Gery added.

Selina’s rapid global expansion follows a $95 million Series B round in early 2018 and the recent commitment of $150 million in real estate funding from DD3 Capital Partners to expand throughout México. In 2019, Selina is set to open new properties across the United Kingdom, Portugal, Greece, Poland, Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Panama, México, Colombia, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Peru.

“The number of travelers looking to combine work and play around the world will continue to grow, and we’re thrilled to be at the forefront of this movement, providing a place for digital nomads to stay, work, and play—whether for a long or short time—all over the world,” Gery said.