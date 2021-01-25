Scholar Hotel State College Opens as Part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Scholar Hotel Group, which specializes in hotels on or near college campuses, announced the opening of its newest property in the heart of downtown State College, Pa., and one block from Pennsylvania State University: Scholar Hotel State College. Located in the renovated Glennland Building and part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection, the property has 72 extended-stay guestrooms, 1,250 square feet of meeting space, a fitness center, and a lobby marketplace.

Scholar Hotel Group acquired the historic Glennland Building at 205 East Beaver Avenue in 2019 and, after extensive renovations, repurposed the property for both overnight and extended-stay guests. Built in 1933, the Glennland Building is on the National Register of Historic Places; when originally constructed, the building contained the first and only indoor pool in Central Pennsylvania. The hotel’s lobby honors the history of the building, while guestrooms offer free wireless high-speed internet, a large work area, and a kitchen with a refrigerator, dishwasher, cooktop or oven, microwave, and cabinets.

In addition, the hotel includes Social Food + Drink, a full-service bar with a variety of specialty cocktails and a small plate menu. Located at the corner of Beaver Avenue and Pugh streets, the venue is expected to open during the first quarter of 2021.

“We are thrilled to open the Scholar Hotel State College and bring the historic Glennland Building back to life. We love the State College Community and think the Scholar brings a new standard to downtown, not only with its unique interiors and features, but with its extended-stay-equipped guestrooms,” said Gary Brandeis, president of Scholar Hotel Group. “As a Penn State graduate, it is an honor to introduce the Scholar to State College and the University.”

