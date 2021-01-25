BELMONT, N.C. — Strand Hospitality Services, a regional hotel management company, announced the opening of the Home2 Suites by Hilton Charlotte Belmont in North Carolina. The hotel was developed by Montcross Hawley Ave. LLC, which is made up of local investment partners Warren Norman Company, Belmont Land & Investment Company, and Belmont Abbey. The new 107-suite property is located in the heart of Belmont near Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the Belmont Historic District, and multiple parks and state forests.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of the Home2 Suites by Hilton Belmont, North Carolina,” said Jay Keller, chief operating officer for Strand Hospitality Services. “We are honored to once again work with our investment partners, Warren Norman Company, Belmont Land, and Belmont Abbey. We look forward to bringing this dynamic hotel concept to the market offering spacious accommodations that are ideal for business or leisure travelers alike.”

The hotel’s accommodations include fully-equipped kitchens and modular furniture allowing guests the flexibility to customize their suite to their style and preference. The property also has complimentary internet, communal spaces, and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and the Inspired Table, a complimentary breakfast. Guests also have access to two outdoor patios, an outdoor pool, and an outdoor grill area.

General Manager Margie Rainey and Director of Sales Susan Mosk, along with their team of seasoned hospitality professionals, led the launch of this new hotel. “Our hard work has come to fruition, and we are excited to provide the Belmont community with new all-suites rooms that are modern, affordable, and convenient to travelers looking for short term or extended stays in Belmont,” Rainey said.

The Home2 Suites by Hilton Belmont, N.C., is located at 871 Hawley Ave. off exit 27 on I-85 North in metro Charlotte, and offers guests access to Belmont Abbey College, Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens, Stowe Park, and Belmont Historical District.

With headquarters shared between Charlotte and Myrtle Beach, Strand Hospitality Services has nearly 30 hotels in its management portfolio and continues to grow through development, joint ventures, and third-party management.

