WorldHotels Adds Houston’s Grand Tuscany Hotel to Distinctive Collection

HOUSTON — WorldHotels this week announced that the Grand Tuscany Hotel in Houston has joined its portfolio. The recently renovated, upscale, resort-style hotel is now part of the WorldHotels Distinctive Collection.

“It is a pleasure to welcome the Grand Tuscany Hotel into the WorldHotels Collection,” said David Kong, global president and CEO, WorldHotels, which Best Western acquired in 2019. “This beautiful hotel is a great addition to our existing portfolio, offering guests a sophisticated and unique travel experience. The stunning property is also joining WorldHotels at an exciting time in the brand’s history as we celebrate our 50th anniversary.”

The Grand Tuscany Hotel has 280 guestrooms, including several suite options. Media Suites are two-room home theater suites with wall-sized LED screens and move theater recliners. Located on the Presidential Floor, Designer Suites have three units with views of Houston and designer décor and amenities.

The hotel’s Island Oasis includes a 350-foot lazy river, a resort-style pool, and private poolside cabanas with 50-inch LED TVs and seating for 10. The hotel also has four onsite dining options, including the Brasserie Restaurant, the Barista Café, Audrey Wine Room, and Audrey II as a private-dining option. With 30,000 square feet of meeting and event space and onsite catering, the hotel is equipped to host conferences, galas, weddings, and celebrations. The property is a short drive from Houston Galleria-Uptown, downtown Houston, and Memorial City Centre.

“It is an honor to join the WorldHotels Distinctive Collection,” said Syed Hasan, managing director, Grand Tuscany Hotel, who is the visionary behind the hotel’s unique design. “WorldHotels has represented the gold standard in global hospitality for decades, making this an ideal partnership for our hotel. Surpassing greatness in hospitality is what we intend to do, as we will offer an experience like no other and we believe the power of WorldHotels will elevate our offerings to travelers.”

“The Grand Tuscany Hotel is a wonderful addition to the WorldHotels portfolio,” added Gregory Habeeb, president, North America, WorldHotels. “This hotel delivers an experience unlike any other, offering Houston residents and city travelers a truly unique hotel stay, complete with dining options and upscale amenities. We are confident that WorldHotels guests will enjoy all that this property has to offer.”

The Grand Tuscany Hotel is now part of the WorldHotels Rewards (WHR) loyalty program.

