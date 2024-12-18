NORWALK, Connecticut—The Renaissance Meadowlands was acquired by a joint venture between HEI and Westport Capital Partners. It marks HEI’s first partnership with Westport.

The Renaissance Meadowlands has 167 guestrooms, Finch’s Restaurant and Lounge, which features farm-to-fork taste of the times with modern American cuisine, a fitness center and approximately 5,700 sq. ft. of meeting space.

“Located near the American Dream, the Meadowlands Stadium (where 8 FIFA World Cup games will be played in 2026) and with close proximity to Teterboro airport, the Renaissance Meadowlands is the best full-service hotel product in the submarket,” said Anthony Rutledge, CEO at HEI. “We are excited to build a new partnership with Westport Capital Partners as we work to align our mutual objectives to maximize value of institutional-quality assets.”

“The Renaissance Meadowlands is a fantastic property in a prime location, and we are looking forward to leveraging these features to reinforce its position as one of the market leaders and also to building a relationship with HEI,” said Sean Armstrong, Managing Partner, Westport Capital.