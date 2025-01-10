DENVER, COLORADO—Sage Hospitality Group, in partnership with Melville Holdings, announced the transformation of the W New Orleans – French Quarter into Hotel De La Poste – French Quarter, a Renaissance Hotel. Sage will oversee management for the hotel and restaurant, joining several hotels in the company’s portfolio. This transition marks a homecoming for Sage Hospitality Group and CEO Walter Isenberg, who managed the property as the Hotel de La Poste from 1989 through 1997.

“We are thrilled to unveil Hotel De La Poste – French Quarter,” said Daniel del Olmo, president of Sage Hospitality Group. “This property holds a special place not only for New Orleans, but also in our company’s history, and we are honored to guide its transformation into a leading lifestyle property. We are very grateful for our new partnership with Melville Holdings and look forward to welcoming guests and offering them an unforgettable experience in the heart of New Orleans.”

The property, which underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation in 2024, offers 97 guestrooms and suites, including the Carriage House Suite, which was remodeled. The interior design takes inspiration from the city’s musical history, using jewel tones and local artwork. Located in the French Quarter and near Bourbon Street and the Mississippi River, the hotel’s courtyard and guestrooms provide a respite from the city. Amenities include a heated pool, a courtyard, and a 24-hour fitness center. The hotel is also home to nearly 5,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Sage Restaurant Concepts will manage the hotel’s signature restaurant, Third Block Depot Kitchen and Bar.

“This transformation is both welcomed and significant to the future of this property and our organization,” said Melville Holdings President Craig Melville. “We anticipate improvement in all aspects of the hotel, from the guest experience to community involvement and our staff’s quality of life.”