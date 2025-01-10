My Place Hotel Opens in St. Joseph, Missouri

ABERDEEN, South Dakota—My Place Hotels of America announced the opening of My Place Hotel-St. Joseph, Missouri. The upper-midscale, extended-stay hotel is owned by Rimrock Companies, who also served as its developer. The hotel was designed by Richardson Design Partnership and is managed by Hotel Management and Consulting.

Guestrooms at the 64-key My Place Hotel-St. Joseph, Missouri offer the standard My Place amenities, including a full kitchen with a refrigerator, a two-burner cooktop, a toaster, a microwave, and a coffee maker, as well as a flat-screen TV, pillow top mattresses, and in-room climate control. My Place Hotel-St. Joseph, Missouri additionally provides toiletries, on-site laundry, parking, an onsite grilling pavilion, options for breakfast in bed, and a 24-hour My Store grab-and-go market. The WiFi is complimentary and the property is pet-friendly.

My Place Hotel-St. Joseph, Missouri is close to several tourist attractions, including the Jesse James Home Museum, the Pony Express Museum, and the Remington Nature Center. The hotel is also near restaurants and shopping at The Shoppes at North Village. The Regal Hollywood Theater is just next door.

“We take great pride in bringing the My Place experience to St. Joseph, Missouri,” said Ryan Rivett, co-founder and CEO, My Place Hotels. “As we continue to expand the My Place footprint, we remain focused on strategic growth in key markets where we can meet the evolving needs of all kinds of travelers. We have a strong foundation in place and are eager to seize the many opportunities ahead.”