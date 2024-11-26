DENVER, Colorado—Sage Hospitality Group announced that it has welcomed Hotel Alpenrock Breckenridge, Curio Collection by Hilton to its hotel portfolio. Positioned by Peak 9’s QuickSilver Super 6 Chairlift, the reimagined 205-key property combines slope-side convenience with mountain lifestyle. Following a top-to-bottom renovation, the hotel will introduce an upscale lifestyle property to the area. Sage is managing the 205-key property, including a signature restaurant and cocktail bar.

Daniel del Olmo, president, Sage Hospitality Group, said “We are thrilled to enter the Rocky Mountains with this fantastic property, as Hotel Alpenrock represents the future of elevated mountain hospitality. As we progress on our journey towards becoming America’s favorite lifestyle hospitality company, this is a perfect addition to our portfolio as we continue to add exciting luxury and lifestyle hotels with the right partners in both established and emerging growth markets around the country. We cannot wait to introduce this new mountain lifestyle experience in time for this winter season.”

Breckenridge is known for its skiing, its small-town feel, and its year-round vacation activities. Hotel Alpenrock taps into Breckenridge with programming that includes the outdoors. The hotel’s name is a combination of “Alpen” referring to the high peaks that drew the first Alpine skiers, and “Rock,” for the Rocky Mountains near the hotel. The 205 rooms and suites are decorated with natural materials and colors, with loft-like spaces. The hotel is also home to an art collection inspired by the hotel’s natural setting, as well as a mountain-view deck available for private events.

Sage Restaurant Concepts will operate two new outlets at Hotel Alpenrock: Edwin, a signature restaurant serving modern mountain cuisine and wood-fired pizzas, and Canary, a speakeasy cocktail bar. Both are opening for the winter season.