DALLAS, Texas—Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. announced the conversion of the 226-room Le Pavillon Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana, to a Tribute Portfolio property. Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio is a global brand of independent hotels drawn together by their design and social scenes.

The property recently completed a $19 million renovation, which included exterior work, upgrading the restaurant, guestrooms, guest bathrooms, corridors, and hotel lobby bar. Bar 1803 draws inspiration from the history of Le Pavillon and New Orleans’ French roots and culture.

Located in downtown New Orleans, the 226-room Le Pavillon Hotel sits adjacent to the French Quarter, is located only four blocks from the music clubs of Bourbon Street, and is close to the restaurants and antique shops of Royal Street. Le Pavillon Hotel was built in 1907 and is a member of the Historic Hotels of America.

“We are thrilled to announce the successful conversion of this iconic property to Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio,” said Stephen Zsigray, president and CEO, Ashford Trust. “With its prime location near key demand drivers in downtown New Orleans, this transformation positions the hotel to stand out as a premier destination in the vibrant New Orleans market. We expect that completing this conversion ahead of Super Bowl LIX and Mardi Gras will position the property for an exceptional start to 2025. This milestone reflects our commitment to maximizing asset value, and we are confident it will drive enhanced financial performance for this property.”