ORLANDO, Florida—Rosen Hotels & Resorts announced Frank Santos will be the company’s new chief executive officer. Santos’s promotion comes one week after Founder and President Harris Rosen’s death at the age of 85.

In 1985, Rosen personally recruited and hired Santos to become chief financial officer, a job Santos started in January of 1986 and held for almost 39 years. Santos would later add vice president to his title as he and Rosen worked side-by-side growing Rosen Hotels & Resorts. Currently, the company has more than 4,000 associates and operates seven Orlando-area hotels: Rosen Inn International, Rosen Inn closest to Universal, Rosen Inn Pointe Orlando, Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista, Rosen Plaza, Rosen Centre, and the largest of all of the properties, Rosen Shingle Creek. Also under the Rosen umbrella are RosenSure, an insurance agency, Millennium Technology Group, multiple foundations, and the Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center.

“It is an honor. I will always be grateful for the privilege to lead this great company that Mr. Rosen poured his heart and soul into building for 50 years,” Santos said. “I do not take this responsibility lightly, and I promise to continue the amazing work in our industry and in our community which Mr. Rosen started.”

Santos and Rosen also worked together to form the Tangelo Park and Parramore preschool programs, which annually provide children from those underserved communities free preschool. Santos also worked with Rosen creating RosenCare, a healthcare program providing every associate wellness benefits at affordable prices. He also helped Rosen with the formation of the UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management, the Adam Michael Rosen Foundation, and saved what is now the Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center twice from sure destruction.

Advertisement

Santos currently serves on the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Board of Directors, as an Emeritus Board member for the Orlando Shakes and the Orlando Family Stage, and as a Diman Bengal Foundation Board member. He has previously served on the boards of directors at the Orlando Philharmonic, Canine Companions, The American Cancer Society, and Runway to Hope.

Santos has also earned Certified Hospitality Account Executive (CHAE+) and Certified Hotel Administration (CHA+) designations. He is also the past president of the Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP) and has received the group’s Paragon award.