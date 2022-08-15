PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced the commencement of the construction of the Riverbend Hotel and Suites, a Trademark Collection by Wyndham in Ashtabula, Ohio. The $11 million project is being developed by Riverbend Hotel LLC, a partnership consisting of local entrepreneurs Larry Laurello and Pete Huggins, as well as Todd Canter, the former Asia Pacific CEO of LaSalle Investment Management (securities). The hotel will be managed by Emerald Hospitality and operated under a long-term franchise agreement with Wyndham Hotels & Resort’s Trademark brand.

“We are delighted to bring this transformational project to fruition and to have Emerald Hospitality and Wyndham Hotels as our operating and franchise partners,” said Todd Canter. “I am grateful for the resiliency of my partners and a host of others who made it possible to get this 43-room hotel under construction and ready for opening in the summer of 2023. I believe the rooftop bar and event center will be unequaled and will offer the best views of the harbor and the lake in the region.”

Situated on the bend of the Ashtabula River and nearby the shores of Lake Erie, the Riverbend Hotel and Suites will be a gateway to Ohio wine and covered bridge country. The Riverbend Hotel will merge post-industrial influences with amenities, midwestern hospitality, and luxury. The hotel is inspired by the past and rooted in the future.

Designed for travelers seeking accommodations in popular destinations, each hotel within the Trademark Collection by Wyndham brand maintains its own attributes, making the Riverbend Hotel and Suites a natural fit for the brand. The brand recently celebrated its five-year anniversary and has been on a steady growth trajectory with more than 150 hotels open.

“This hotel will be a great addition to the Trademark Collection brand, and when it opens, it will expand experiences for everyday travelers while further enhancing Ashtabula’s Historic District,” said Chip Ohlsson, chief development officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “It’s been delightful to work with Larry Laurello, Pete Huggins, and Todd Canter on a project that will create an experience for guests to enjoy the city’s prime location and spectacular panoramic views of the Ashtabula Harbor.”

In addition to guestrooms and suites, guests will be able to experience the lobby café, which will offer a selection of local provisions, baked goods, house coffee, and tea and snacks. Hotel guests will also be able to enjoy regional wine and spirits and it is expected to be the area’s only rooftop bar. The rooftop bar and event center will accommodate parties of up to 175 people.

“I am truly grateful that Larry Laurello, Pete Huggins, and Todd Canter are willing to invest in the City of Ashtabula,” said Jim Timonere, Ashtabula city manager. “The Riverbend Hotel project is a much-needed addition to our Historic Harbor and will transform tourism to Bridge Street. The economic impact of this development will not only touch our local merchants but many businesses in Ashtabula County. We cannot thank these entrepreneurs enough for bringing this much-needed asset to our city.