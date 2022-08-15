MainStay Suites Orange County John Wayne Airport Opens

ROCKVILLE, Maryland—MainStay Suites welcomed the largest hotel in its system with the opening of the MainStay Suites Orange County John Wayne Airport. The brand’s first property in the greater Los Angeles market, the 176-room hotel is one of several MainStay Suites opening in California, with properties planned in Beaumont, Fresno, Rancho Mirage, Oceanside, Riverside, and Victorville.

The property is near Disneyland, Newport Beach, and Huntington Beach and is a short drive to Downtown Los Angeles. Additional area attractions include Fasion Island, Balboa Island, The “Little American Business” LAB, the Lyon Air Museum, Discovery Cube Orange County, Santa Ana Zoo at Prentice Park, Heritage Museum of Orange County, Downtown Santa Ana Historic District, and Orange County Museum of Art. For business travelers, companies nearby include an Amazon distribution center, Canon, Ricoh, Abbot Lab, Kia, Hyundai, Mazda, FedEx, and Broadcom. The hotel is also nearby the John Wayne Airport and the University of California, Irvine.

“Our midscale MainStay Suites brand is thriving, with the largest hotel opening in the system making its official entrance into the Los Angeles market,” said Anna Scozzafava, vice president and general manager, extended stay brands, Choice Hotels. “However, we’re not stopping there as the brand continues to expand in California with future openings from Fresno to Oceanside. We look forward to welcoming guests to the MainStay Suites Orange County John Wayne Airport, so they can be near all the Hollywood action, whether staying for leisure, business, or a mix of both. At the same time, like all MainStay properties, this hotel was carefully curated to help guests maintain their lifestyles when they are on the road for days, weeks, or months.”

The MainStay Suites Orange County John Wayne Airport, which includes a courtyard in the center of the property, was designed for longer-staying guests with apartment-style suites with kitchens. Hotel amenities also include a fitness room, business center, meeting rooms, an on-site marketplace, and a guest laundry facility.

Choice Hotels has operated in the extended stay segment since its start, currently with the newly refreshed Suburban Studios and WoodSpring Suites brands in economy extended stay and MainStay Suites and Everhome Suites in midscale extended stay.