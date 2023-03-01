PLANO—Aimbridge Hospitality continued to expand its managed portfolio with the addition of nine properties to its Select Service operating division. Nine hotels, owned by Neema Hospitality, are located across Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, and have an aggregate of 774 guestrooms.

Aimbridge Hospitality’s Select Service division is focused on guest experiences at every property and value to Neema Hospitality through access to its team, scale, and resources.

“Our select service team is committed to achieving meaningful results for owners through our management of their properties, providing unmatched value and support as a true partner while delivering exceptional service to guests,” said Simon Mendy, divisional president, Aimbridge Select Service. “Neema Hospitality also prioritizes elevated guest experiences, so this is a natural partnership for us, and we look forward to harnessing the potential of these assets to drive meaningful returns.”

“It is critical for us to work with trusted partners who share our values and understand the importance of excellent customer service, efficiency, and revenue generation,” said Sandeep Thakrar, president of Neema Hospitality. “Aimbridge Hospitality is the right partner for us as we look to grow our portfolio in new markets, with a deep bench of talent and wealth of industry knowledge that will bring value to our hotels.”

The properties represent select service, extended stay, and economy verticals within the Choice and IHG families of brands.