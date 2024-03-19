The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) today announced its successful On the Road series of regional events will be renamed The Hospitality Show, bringing exclusive networking and industry updates to hospitality professionals in cities across the country.

The Hospitality Show regional events are free and open to anyone who works in the hospitality industry. They give hoteliers across all industry segments, suppliers, and service providers a chance to network with their peers and learn about the latest market data and federal, state, and local policies affecting the hospitality industry.

The events will extend The Hospitality Show brand, the flagship industry event launched last year by AHLA and Questex that will take place October 28-30 in San Antonio.

“After the phenomenal success of The Hospitality Show last year, we’re bringing the best-in-class networking and learning opportunities from this industry-leading event to hospitality professionals in cities all across the country,” said AHLA Interim President & CEO Kevin Carey. “We can’t wait to connect with stakeholders from Boston to California.”

The regional event series will be run in partnership with AHLA’s state and city lodging association partners.

Dates and cities for The Hospitality Show’s 2024 regional events are as follows: