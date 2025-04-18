FAIRFAX, Virginia—Crescent Hotels & Resorts announced the expansion of its portfolio management of two DoubleTree by Hilton properties: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tulsa – Warren Place and DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tulsa Downtown. Following significant upgrades, both hotels now offer modernized accommodations and enhanced amenities while continuing to provide exclusive benefits to Hilton Honors members.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tulsa – Warren Place, situated in Warren Place and adjacent to LaFortune Park, is 15 minutes from downtown Tulsa’s key attractions, including the Tulsa Expo Center and Tulsa International Airport (TUL). The hotel is located near Southern Hills Country Club, the University of Oklahoma, and Saint Francis Hospital, all within a two-mile radius. Following a significant $15 million renovation completed in April 2023, the property includes updated rooms and suites, an upgraded health club, and newly designed public spaces.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tulsa Downtown is adjacent to the BOK Center and the Arts District and connected to the Cox Business Convention Center via a sky bridge. The property recently completed an extensive $7 million renovation in April 2024. The upgrades include enhanced common areas, an upgraded fitness center, and a new gift shop with a barista bar at Made Market. The property offers a diverse dining experience, a bar, and meeting rooms that can be used for business meetings and social events.