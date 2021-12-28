3 PIP Costs

Capital investment is a major consideration when contemplating a flag change. A PIP is the cost required to meet a hotel brand’s standards and the return on that cost could be a potential barrier to making a change. All hotel franchises have brand standards a new owner must adhere to but making standard changes to an existing property can be costly. Items such as guestroom and bathroom design, signage, bedding packages, and technology are all considerations when it comes to a PIP. Some brands have more stringent fire and life safety requirements than local code, also affecting the PIP cost. Each brand will enumerate the standards that hotels must meet in the franchise disclosure document (FDD). The cost of changeover might not be evident, but estimates can be made and should be evaluated.

While there are other factors to consider, current performance, PIP, and brand viability are the more critical ones for any owner to evaluate when choosing between different flags. In today’s environment, selecting the right brand flag can make a tremendous difference to the bottom line and hotel value. Owners should take their time to evaluate the pros and cons of each flag choice before making that critical decision. With franchise agreements lasting upward of 20 years, that commitment runs for a long time and will last through many economic cycles, both good and potentially troubling. Turn the troubles encountered into opportunities.

Rather than stick with a failing brand, hotel owners should evaluate the possibility of operating independently. According to STR, independent hotels account for approximately 40 percent of all hotels. Distribution through OTAs and accessibility to audiences via social media channels may make being an independent hotel even more enticing for hotels that are currently aligned with a brand, particularly when considering the costs associated with maintaining that brand.